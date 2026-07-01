(NPR) – On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration posted documents outlining concerns about a lack of evidence for the batch of peptides that are set to be considered by an FDA panel in about three weeks.

Peptides are a string of amino acids, smaller than a protein, that are produced naturally by our body. The wildly successful GLP-1 weight loss drugs are examples of synthetic peptides.

But the peptide therapies being touted online for their wellness and longevity benefits have not undergone large-scale, rigorous clinical trials involving humans. (Read More)