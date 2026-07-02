Is Kidmaxxing the Ultimate Status Symbol for Ultimate Wealth?

July 2, 2026

A family of Canadian geese

(NYT) – Birthrates in much of the developed world are at record lows, but there’s one demographic group that’s exploring new frontiers of fertility: ultrawealthy men. Deploying nearly limitless resources, a small number of them are reproducing at such an extraordinary scale and pace that they’re exploding previous notions of what a family is. At a moment when so many people say they feel priced out of having even one child, these adventures in prolific fatherhood are emerging as a stark example of inequality made flesh. (Read More)

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Posted in Eugenics, Genetic Ethics, News, Op-Ed, Reproductive Ethics

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