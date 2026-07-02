This Cell Feeds, Grows and Reproduces. And It’s Manmade.
July 2, 2026
(NYT) – Scientists have long dreamed of discovering the alchemy by which chemicals can be turned into life. On Wednesday, a team at the University of Minnesota announced that it had taken a major step toward that vision.
Blending together dozens of ingredients, the researchers have synthesized simple cells that feed, grow, reproduce and compete with one another for food. If these cells are not yet fully alive, they have most of the hallmarks of life. (Read More)