Just About Anyone Can Sell You GLP-1s Online Now

July 2, 2026

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(Wired) – Welcome to the “Temu experience of telehealth,” where everyone from Grindr to MAGA influencers can open a virtual clinic selling weight loss drugs and more.

JustAnswer is part of a growing movement of newbie virtual clinic owners who rely on so-called turnkey telehealth services to jump-start their medical brands. These middlemen do the grunt work, from finding rosters of doctors and nurses to ensuring regulatory compliance. Instead of starting a complex health business from the ground up, prospective clients can purchase ready-built software and infrastructure and get started quickly—sometimes shockingly quickly. Fuse Health, a newer turnkey startup specializing in peptides, boasts that it can help brands go live in three hours. “Yes, we timed it,” its website reads. (Read More)

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Posted in Clinical / Medical, Emerging Technologies, highlights, Informed Consent, News, Pharma

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