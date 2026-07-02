Just About Anyone Can Sell You GLP-1s Online Now

(Wired) – Welcome to the “Temu experience of telehealth,” where everyone from Grindr to MAGA influencers can open a virtual clinic selling weight loss drugs and more.

JustAnswer is part of a growing movement of newbie virtual clinic owners who rely on so-called turnkey telehealth services to jump-start their medical brands. These middlemen do the grunt work, from finding rosters of doctors and nurses to ensuring regulatory compliance. Instead of starting a complex health business from the ground up, prospective clients can purchase ready-built software and infrastructure and get started quickly—sometimes shockingly quickly. Fuse Health, a newer turnkey startup specializing in peptides, boasts that it can help brands go live in three hours. “Yes, we timed it,” its website reads. (Read More)