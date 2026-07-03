(WSJ) – CDC says continued drop in drug overdose deaths contributed to low rate, while influenza and pneumonia now rank among top 10 causes of death

The death rate fell 4.6% last year, to 689.2 deaths per 100,000 people, down from 722.1 in 2024, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. The death rate declined across every age group and nearly every demographic group tracked in the provisional report.

The main driver of that record low was a continued drop in drug overdose deaths, said Farida Ahmad, a health scientist at the CDC and one of the report’s co-authors. Another factor, she added, was that Covid-19 no longer contributed to as many deaths. (Read More)