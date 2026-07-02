Should every baby’s DNA be sequenced?

(The Economist) – The genomic generation is on its way

Freddie is part of the Generation Study, an English programme which plans to sequence the complete genetic code of 100,000 babies. The idea is both to screen them for genetic diseases and to use the collected genomic data to boost medical research in future.

Similar trials are under way in America, Australia and parts of Europe, to test whether such screening should be offered for all newborns. Supporters hope to transform the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases. Critics fret that genomic sequencing may cause needless worry, and require parents to hand over sensitive data about their children. (Read More)