Chatbots Are Replacing Therapists With Little Scientific Evidence Behind Them

(WSJ) – Experts warn that chatbots shouldn’t take the place of therapy

Her therapist doesn’t always agree with the chatbots’ analysis. But these digital companions have allowed Petherbridge to cut back on how often she does in-person therapy. That might be the point. For some, that also could be a problem.

People have increasingly been turning to AI for emotional support. In certain cases, that has led to dangerous consequences, particularly with mass-market technology that isn’t specifically built for mental health. Seeing an opportunity, wellness startups have begun to design and market AI products that they say are tailor-made for people grappling with conditions such as depression, anxiety and addiction. By some industry estimates, there are more than 100 mental-health-focused AI bots now. (Read More)