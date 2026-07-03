Babies are born with the neural foundations for maths

(New Scientist) – Brain recordings from newborns reveal the first neural evidence that humans are born with an innate sense of numbers

Babies are born with an innate sense of numbers, and now, the brain mechanisms behind this ability have been identified for the first time. Within days or even hours of being born, a group of babies could distinguish between four and 12 stimuli, with their brain activity showing how this rudimentary sense of numerosity is in place. (Read More)