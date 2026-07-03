Marburg outbreak is reported in Uganda, threatening to complicate Ebola response in region
July 3, 2026
(STAT News) – Uganda formally reported to the World Health Organization on Tuesday that it had detected a Marburg disease outbreak in the western part of the country, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based global health agency told STAT. The development could further complicate the effort to contain what is already the third-largest Ebola outbreak on record in Central Africa. Both diseases are viral hemorrhagic fevers. (Read More)