Lyme Disease Breakthrough Could Soon Be Sold at Hardware Stores

(Newsweek) – A new approach to fighting Lyme disease could one day be as easy as buying a bag of garden pellets from a home improvement store.

Researchers at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) are developing a non-toxic biologic designed to reduce the spread of Lyme disease before it reaches people or pets. Rather than focusing on treating humans, the team is targeting the small wild animals that help spread the bacteria to ticks in the first place. (Read More)