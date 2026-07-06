The DEA Plans to Ban Opioid-Like Kratom Compound 7-OH

(Wired) – The federal agency says it will temporarily schedule the drug, which has been called “gas station heroin,” as a controlled substance—a boon for MAHA and the mainstream kratom industry.

The Drug Enforcement Administration plans to temporarily ban 7-OH, a component of kratom that has opioid-like effects and is sold in gas stations and smoke shops around the country in the form of gummies, drinks, and capsules.

In a draft notice of intent in the Federal Register, scheduled to be published Monday, the federal agency says it will temporarily make 7-OH a Schedule I drug in the Controlled Substances Act, the same category as heroin. (Read More)