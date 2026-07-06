New Therapy Could Target One of the Deadliest Brain Cancers

(Newsweek) – A team of researchers believes they may have found a new way to attack glioblastoma, one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer, after developing an experimental therapy designed to exploit what they see as a critical weakness in the disease.

The treatment remains years away from any potential use in patients. It has only been tested in preclinical models so far. But the findings, published in Nature, are generating interest because researchers say they are approaching the cancer differently from many previous efforts. (Read More)