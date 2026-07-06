(NYT) – For generations, writing up a summary of a patient exam was a vital step for physicians trying to make an accurate diagnosis. What happens when A.I. does it for them?

This process involves more than merely transcribing a recorded interaction between doctor and patient. An A.I. scribe extracts and synthesizes the information from that conversation — sometimes offering its own take as well — and produces a document in the structure and tone of a clinical note.

The note, I must say, comes out beautiful! No typos, proper grammar, complete sentences. Many doctors are delighted. I have been too. After all, wasn’t this always A.I.’s great seduction? To transport us away from all the boring, tedious busywork? Only later did it occur to me that something might also get lost along the way. (Read More)