Plaintiff for Anti-Vaccine Group’s Suit Is Charged With Murder of Her Twins

(NYT) – A lawsuit filed by Children’s Health Defense, an organization founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., claims that vaccines caused the twins’ deaths. But a grand jury in Idaho has indicted her on charges of suffocating them.

Three days later, she sat for an interview with Children’s Health Defense, the anti-vaccine nonprofit co-founded by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., claiming that vaccines caused their deaths. The story was sensational, billed on the group’s website as “breaking news” of toddlers who were born together and died together, “FOLLOWING VACCINATIONS.”

The organization quickly embraced the woman, Andrea Renee Shaw, naming her the lead plaintiff in two legal actions against the nation’s top society of pediatricians claiming that the organization, the American Academy of Pediatrics, lied about the safety of childhood vaccines.

Then, last week, after a nearly 14-month investigation by the Payette Police Department, a grand jury indicted Ms. Shaw, 23, on charges of murder, claiming that she suffocated the children in an act that was either premeditated or taken in the course of aggravated battery. (Read More)