British Space Startup Launches Longevity Lab Into Orbit

(Wired) – The lab will beam back data to train AI models to predict how proteins behind age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s and certain cancers behave.

Space is becoming the next frontier in longevity research.

A British startup just launched self-run chemical experiments into orbit, in the hopes zero-gravity data might shine a light on a group of disease-causing proteins too difficult to study on Earth. But first they need to check whether their autonomous laboratory will work in space. (Read More)