British Space Startup Launches Longevity Lab Into Orbit

July 8, 2026

A pipette dripping liquid into a cell array

(Wired) – The lab will beam back data to train AI models to predict how proteins behind age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s and certain cancers behave.

Space is becoming the next frontier in longevity research.

A British startup just launched self-run chemical experiments into orbit, in the hopes zero-gravity data might shine a light on a group of disease-causing proteins too difficult to study on Earth. But first they need to check whether their autonomous laboratory will work in space. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Biotech, Emerging Technologies, highlights, News

Ad