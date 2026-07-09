Want More Babies? We Need More Friends

(City Journal) – If Americans are to revive our sagging national birthrate, we must rebuild the ordinary social structures that made children thinkable and natural.

If the trend continues, Stone and Brookes project that the American population will peak around 351 million in the 2050s and then decline.

Why? Here the authors have uncovered something genuinely novel: evidence that the fertility collapse is not only economic, but social. Americans are not having fewer children because they want fewer children. They are having fewer children, in part, because friendship has thinned and social support for family life has weakened. (Read More)