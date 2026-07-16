France’s National Assembly gives final approval to assisted-dying bill after years of debate
July 16, 2026
(AP) – France’s National Assembly gave final approval Wednesday to a bill allowing adults with incurable illnesses to receive lethal medication, the culmination of years of debate over end-of-life care.
But the 291-241 vote in the lower house of parliament doesn’t mean the bill immediately becomes law. There will be a review to determine if it complies with the French Constitution. (Read More)