(Fort Worth Star Telegram) – Nearly every modern idea about why some brains resist Alzheimer’s while others do not traces back to a group of Catholic sisters who agreed, decades ago, to let scientists follow them for the rest of their lives. The nun study, launched in 1990 with 678 members of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, is back in focus after a 2025 scientific review reexamined what the project taught researchers about aging and dementia.

Every sister who took part has now died. Their brain donations continue to power new research, and a new generation of scientists is still publishing findings from the archive they left behind. (Read More)