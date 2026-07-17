Parasitic Outbreak Linked to Taylor Farms Lettuce Supplied to Taco Bell

(WSJ) – In a bulletin posted Thursday night, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said federal and state health officials were probing a multistate outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. The FDA didn’t publicly mention a supplier by name, but a person familiar with the investigation said Taylor Farms was linked to the outbreak. More than 1,644 people who fell sick during the outbreak reported eating at Taco Bell locations in the five states, the agencies said. (Read More)