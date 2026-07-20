Embryo personhood, once on the margins of abortion debates, is moving closer to the center
July 20, 2026
(The Conversation) – In my 2023 book, “Conceiving Christian America: Embryo Adoption and Reproductive Politics,” I show how embryo adoption developed as a Christian pro-life response to the accumulation of embryos remaining after IVF, recasting embryos as vulnerable children requiring rescue. Once a fringe view even among anti-abortion activists, that claim is now moving closer to the mainstream of reproductive politics. (Read More)