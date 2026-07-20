How AI is supercharging drug development

(Axios) – Artificial intelligence is dramatically speeding up drug development — and a proprietary survey shows how it’s priming a bigger automation push that’s changing the trajectory of early stage pharma research.

Why it matters: The TD Cowen survey of 80 biopharma leaders and insiders finds AI is compressing drug developers’ preclinical costs and timelines by as much as 70%. That’s fueling demand for cutting-edge software, sequencing tools and computer models that will help churn out more experimental treatments in the next five years. (Read More)