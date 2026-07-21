Top American AI Execs Sound Alarm on Chinese Models

(WSJ) – White House is divided on how to respond to recent advances in Chinese AI, has weighed crackdown measures

Silicon Valley and Washington are debating a multibillion-dollar question: Should American companies be able to use Chinese artificial-intelligence models?

OpenAI and Anthropic executives are sounding the alarm about the rise of cheap AI, particularly powerful new models produced in China, suggesting they will lead to a “dystopian” AI future and present unacceptable security risks without regulation.

Some analysts who study the AI industry say the two companies, which are preparing for public listings in the next year, just want to eliminate the competition. (Read More)