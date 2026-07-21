Politicians Are Trying to Change What Chatbots Say About Them

(NYT) – Political campaigns have something new to worry about these days: unflattering or incomplete information produced by A.I. programs when voters ask questions about candidates.

Mr. Lloyd, 33, relied on a report on his A.I. presence from CampSight, a tool launched last month by Run For Something Action Fund, a progressive group that recruits young candidates to run for office. It determined that Mr. Lloyd’s website and his presence on Wikipedia and Ballotpedia — sites where voters regularly find information about political figures — were lackluster, advising him to make changes. It even recommended posting threads on Reddit so that the chatbots would begin including information from the online forum in their responses. (Read More)