Why Mexico is at the heart of ethical debate over global surrogacy

(The Guardian) – Many say lack of regulation allows people to exploit women’s bodies, but others argue it offers financial freedom, and a child to those with no other option

Instead, like an increasing number of Europeans from countries with surrogacy bans, Amaro and his husband chose Mexico, where the practice is widespread and largely unregulated. Only two states have banned it and another three have regulations governing the practice.

Because it is not regulated at a federal level, there are no reliable numbers for how many surrogate pregnancies take place in Mexico. This lack of regulation can also become deeply problematic for those involved, according to advocates. (Read More)