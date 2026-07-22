The Great Peptide Cash Grab Has Begun

(Wired) – The FDA could decide whether to loosen rules around peptide production this week. Some telehealth players are already seeing dollar signs.

Earlier this year, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told the podcaster Joe Rogan that the government intended to loosen restrictions on peptide production. This week, it could finally happen: On July 23 and 24, the Food and Drug Administration will discuss whether to reclassify a group of peptides so that pharmacies can legally make custom mixes, a process known as compounding. The move would reverse a decision made in 2023 by the Biden administration, which barred certain peptides from being compounded. (Read More)