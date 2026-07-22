Senior Living Facility in Distress as Immigrant Caregivers Are Forced Out

(NYT) – Retirement communities already grappling with labor shortages are being forced to terminate caregivers at a time when more Americans are living longer.

Millions of immigrants, eligible to work in the United States, fill positions across the elder care industry such as nurses, dietitians, fitness instructors and maintenance technicians. And countless undocumented immigrants care for seniors in their homes, part of a vast informal economy.

Immigration enforcement is choking both labor pools. (Read More)