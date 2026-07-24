Some Kids Will Never Think AI Is Cool

(Wired) – “I think it should stand for artificial idiot,” one 9-year-old says. Here’s why kids of all ages are calling AI “disgusting” and “creepy.”

Forget cheating on homework and chatbot friends. Some kids are getting in on a new AI trend: thinking it sucks.

In the four years since chatbots went mainstream, and their marketing campaigns went into overdrive, young people have grown increasingly skeptical of the hype around LLMs. Yes, many of them still use the tech for school assignments and companionship, but according to market research firm YPulse, 37 percent of teens aged 13 to 17 cringe when they see AI content like music and videos, and more than half worry about misinformation and deepfakes. (Read More)