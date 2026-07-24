An FDA Panel Just Endorsed These Unproven Peptides

(Wired) – Outside experts—some with a vested interest in peptides—recommended adding a number of the amino acids to the FDA’s bulks list, including the “Wolverine stack” touted by Joe Rogan and other influencers.

A panel of experts on Thursday narrowly recommended that the Food and Drug Administration reclassify four popular peptides—including one endorsed by podcaster Joe Rogan—to allow certain pharmacies to legally dispense them.

In an at-times emotionally charged meeting that lasted more than 11 hours, members of an FDA advisory committee heard data presentations from FDA staff on four unapproved peptides—BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, and MOTs-C—as well as testimony from health care practitioners, patients, pharmacies, and clinics. (Read More)