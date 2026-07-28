(New York Times) – Students helped design the A.I.-powered creation as a young female with dark hair and an upbeat personality. Then came the outrage.

“Many parents, teachers and stakeholders are understandably concerned about the presence of artificial intelligence technology in classrooms, particularly when it involves robots that resemble humans,” Betty A. Rosa, the state education commissioner, wrote in a letter to Mr. Beehler, which was obtained by The New York Times. (Read More)