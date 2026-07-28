The quest to keep organs alive outside the body

(MIT Tech Review) – Researchers are breaking new ground in preserving organs by freezing them, pumping nutrients into them, or supercooling them.

Doctors dream of organ banks—stores of human organs that can be preserved for days, weeks, months, or even longer. That would allow them to run tests on organs, find the best matches for them, and transport the organs to those recipients.

In new research, one team has been able to supercool the kidneys of pigs—animals whose organs are of a similar size to human ones—and preserve them for days. The kidneys survived being stored at −4 °C (25 °F) and eventually reimplanted back into pigs. And that’s just the latest development in a field that is positively buzzing. (Read More)