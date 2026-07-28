In China, people are renting out their faces to AI

(Rest of World) – New platforms are paying people to license their likeness for AI-generated dramas and ads, creating a new marketplace for biometric identity.

A growing number of online platforms are paying people anywhere between $15 and $700 to license their likeness for AI-generated content. The platforms have created catalogs of images — either uploaded by users or taken at designated studios — where producers can browse faces by gender, age, or category such as “girl-next-door,” “rugged,” or “supermodel.” They can also filter candidates based on the genre they are casting, whether it’s a thriller, comedy, or romance. (Read More)