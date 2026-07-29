(WSJ) – Meta CEO says discourse regarding artificial intelligence isn’t optimistic enough

Mark Zuckerberg thinks artificial intelligence is working out great for humanity. His fear: that the people who think otherwise will influence who has access to the fast-evolving technology.

Optimism about AI’s impact on the world “should empirically be the default assumption of how this is going to play out,” the Meta Platforms META chief executive officer said in an interview. He cited historical analogues, recent jobs data and his own personal use of AI for parenting and fitness as informing his positive outlook on the technology. (Read More)