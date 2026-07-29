America’s blood supply “alarmingly” low, patient care at risk, Red Cross says

(Axios) – The U.S. blood supply has reached crisis levels, prompting the American Red Cross and the Surgeon General’s Office to urge people to donate.

Why it matters: A prolonged blood shortage could delay surgeries, trauma care and other treatments that depend on timely blood transfusions.

The Red Cross says it has “less than a one-day national supply of type O positive blood,” which is the most commonly transfused blood type. Due to the shortage, the organization is limiting distribution of type O blood to hospitals. (Read More)