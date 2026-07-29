(WSJ) – Dermatologists say clients are increasingly asking for treatments that help preserve fine lines and facial expression

After years battling her forehead wrinkles with Botox injections, Stephanie Abend realized something surprising: She wanted some of them back.

She felt like the smooth, shiny skin she had worked so hard to achieve was giving the wrong message—that, at 45, she was trying to look younger than her age. “When you’re in your 40s, it’s like you’re pointing an arrow at your head,” Abend said, as if daring those around you to speculate about whether you get work done. (Read More)