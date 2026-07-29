(NYT) – The vast majority of cases begin in the fallopian tubes — and removing them can reduce the risk by nearly 80 percent.

“Ovarian cancer,” Dr. Stone told her, is a misnomer. Nearly all ovarian cancers — and nearly all fatal ovarian cancers — are actually cancers of the fallopian tubes. The 20 percent or so that start in the ovaries are different, Dr. Stone said, and usually can be cured.

Women who have their tubes — the gummy worm-shaped ducts that carry eggs from the ovaries to the uterus — removed reduce their chances of getting ovarian cancer by nearly 80 percent. It’s a five-minute operation that can be done as part of nearly any abdominal surgery, including a hysterectomy, tubal ligation, gallbladder surgery and hernia repair. (Read More)