The Datamaxxers Feeding Their Every Health Move to AI

(WSJ) – From marathon training to tracking office angst, health obsessives are linking their data to chatbots to build hyperpersonalized coaches

Health obsessives often monitor workouts, step counts, sleep metrics, heart rates and nutrition data, cross-referencing the information with their calendars, meeting transcriptions, emails and clinical records.

Now, they are supercharging their habits with AI systems that serve as hyperpersonalized health trainers and assistants. While fretting over such minutiae is far from mainstream practice—many doctors recommend simplicity in fitness and nutrition—a growing number of so-called datamaxxers have finally found their version of nerd Valhalla. (Read More)