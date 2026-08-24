Staggering 90% of biomedical papers now show signs of AI help

(Nature) – The figure, which is much higher than previous estimates of Large Language Model use, is for papers published in December and archived in PubMed

The use of artificial intelligence to write scientific papers could be much more prevalent than was previously thought. That’s the upshot of a study that estimates that almost nine out of ten papers published in December 2025 in a major biomedical-article database showed signs of AI-assisted writing.

The study, which was posted on the arXiv preprint site on 12 August and has not yet been peer reviewed, puts the rate of usage of AI large language models (LLMs) at 77% for papers archived in the PubMed Central repository and published in the whole of 2025, and 52% for those published in 2024, suggesting LLM use is on the rise. (The study included only papers written in English). (Read More)