(NYT) – A.I. has uncovered a horde of software flaws, which engineers are racing to fix before they can be exploited and abused by hackers.

Across Silicon Valley, technologists like Mr. Matin are grappling with a major shift in cybersecurity. A.I. has proved so skillful in uncovering software flaws that engineers are dealing with a sudden flood that they are struggling to fix before the problems can be exploited and abused by hackers. Companies are throwing more time and resources at handling the vulnerabilities, and some technologists are panicking.

The volume of flaws has been overwhelming. (Read More)