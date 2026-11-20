(Wired) – Thomas Nagel has done landmark work on consciousness in nonhumans; this week, he won the million-dollar Berggruen Prize for his contributions to the field. And he has a lot of thoughts on AI.

Over 50 years ago, philosopher Thomas Nagel asked the question, “What Is It Like to Be a Bat?” The question opened up an examination on whether people could understand the consciousness of nonhumans and the meaning of consciousness itself. Who knew that, a half- century later, the question would move from an ivory-tower rumination to a critical issue in the future of humanity as we try to make sense of disturbingly sentient-adjacent chatbots?

The paper became a classic and it helped set a foundation for a career that saw Nagel make contributions to thought on morality, justice, and the mind-body question. (Read More)