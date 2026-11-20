(Wired) – Young people who have online-only friends or use AI as a social companion face higher odds of loneliness than those who do not, a new Gallup report reveals.

In “Friendship in an Online-Offline World: Digital Life, Connection and Wellbeing” researchers from public polling firm Gallup and the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital found that more than one-third of Gen Z (33 percent) rely on AI for companionship. The percentage was higher among daily AI users, spiking to 50 percent, and 42 percent among those with online-only friends.

Rather than measure the consequences of screen time alone, the report examines who Gen Z connects with and how those relationships not only account for their social lives but also how they impact their mental health. (Read More)