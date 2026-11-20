(PBS) – Now that measles is officially back in the U.S., some Americans are asking: Do adults need a booster shot?

Generally, experts say, the answer is no.

“Most people are protected without getting a booster shot” because they’ve either been vaccinated or had measles as kids, said Dr. Richard Martinello at Yale School of Medicine.

The U.S., Mexico and Bolivia lost their measles-free status this week after stubborn outbreaks erased decades of progress. Last year, Canada lost its measles-elimination designation. (Read More)