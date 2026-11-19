(WSJ) – Ahead of Anthropic’s initial public offering this week, Amodei doubled down on his view that AI could make diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s relics of the past within a decade. It is a breathtaking promise, and at least a part of the story behind Anthropic’s $1.3 trillion valuation.

The company isn’t just selling a better chatbot or a faster coding assistant. It’s selling the prospect of transforming enormous industries.

Yet the people who make drugs aren’t so sure. (Read More)