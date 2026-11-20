(MIT Technology Review) – Osmo’s smell model is already being used in the fragrance industry. But are medical diagnostics and threat detection a sniff too far?

In a lab near Newark Airport in New Jersey, a team of around 30 experienced human sniffers are slowly working their way through every odor on Earth. Their careful notes—“nutty,” “peachy,” “marine”—are cross-referenced with a chemical analysis to create a rich set of training data for what AI startup Osmo calls the world’s first foundation model for smell. The company’s goal, says founder Alex Wiltschko, is “to give computers a sense of smell.” (Read More)