(Slate) – As Americans live longer than ever, car crashes involving elderly adults are on the rise. The question is what to do about it—and how many more deadly accidents it will take for us to act.

The number of serious accidents involving elderly drivers has become so glaring that the Onion weighed in, running a satirical story in September headlined “Nation’s 93-Year-Olds Announce Plan to Crash Car Into Side of Bank.” Many experts believe the foreseeable if unintentional dangers associated with older motorists will only rise in the years ahead. A demographic tsunami is coming for America’s roads.

To understand the scopeof what lies around the metaphorical bend, consider the numbers. In 2022 there were about 58 million Americans 65 and older, comprising about 17.3 percent of the nation’s population, the U.S. Census Bureau reports. That number is projected to surge by 33 percent, to 77 million, by 2034. By 2050, the number of seniors will reach 82 million, at which point they’ll make up nearly a quarter of the American population. (Read More)