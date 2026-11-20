(AP) – Fears of artificial intelligence inspired the Cambridge Dictionary to flip back to the 15th century for the word that best captures the 2026 cultural zeitgeist.

“Human,” the dictionary’s word of the year, is not just a throwback but also a backlash of sorts that reflects the debate over how AI has blurred the lines between machines and people.

“AI is changing how we talk about being human,” said Colin McIntosh, the dictionary’s lexicographer. (Read More)