(NYT) – Artificial intelligence is accelerating the threats facing health systems that have been under attack from hackers for years.

Health networks across the United States rushed to secure computer systems after the discovery of a vulnerability in ubiquitous Java software, searching for signs of intrusion and applying patches that Oracle, Java’s owner, issued as a rapid fix.

The American Hospital Association said it was not aware of any negative impacts on hospital operations, other than the disruption of racing to respond to potential threats with new defenses.

Technology departments were in a race to “patch before they hack,” said John Riggi, the association’s national cybersecurity adviser. (Read More)