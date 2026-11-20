(NYT) – Concerns that well-funded Chinese companies will swoop in to grab new ideas for their own drug development are shaping an industry unaccustomed to such secrecy.

It used to be that companies and scientists with ideas for new drugs couldn’t wait to announce their discoveries at meetings, in preprints and on their websites.

That is changing.

Researchers at the biotechnology firm Alnylam Pharmaceuticals have an unwritten policy: Do not reveal early-stage studies or discuss unpublished data, according to its founding chief executive, Dr. Christoph Westphal.

Jacob Becraft of Strand Therapeutics delays filing for patents to keep his company’s discoveries secret. And he is careful about disclosing his company’s intellectual property and confidential material, even to investors. (Read More)