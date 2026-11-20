(KFF Health News) – A young survivor of gun violence lived on the third floor of the hospital, moving through the halls in a wheelchair, on and off for over three years.

In reality, though, Jaloni was a teenager caught between two worlds. Around his friends he had been a fearless risk-taker who knew how to steal without getting caught. Inside the hospital, Jaloni was now a boy who needed his grandmother to tell him that everything would be OK and that somehow life would get better as soon as he was released from the hospital.

But she couldn’t make that promise. No one could.

He ended up staying in the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital for more than 475 days over the next three years, his medical records show. Some of that time was not because he needed the hospital’s medical care but because he had no safe place to go. The now-18-year-old asked KFF Health News to use only nicknames or first names to protect his family’s safety. (Read More)