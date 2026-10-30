“No human at the helm”: Delaware plan would let AI agents run entire businesses

(Ars Technica) – A Delaware proposal to let companies be operated by AI agents would help the firms’ human owners evade legal responsibility for reckless and harmful actions taken by the AI, US Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told Delaware Governor Matt Meyer in a letter yesterday.

Comer, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, told Meyer that the committee “seeks assistance obtaining documents related to your state administration’s efforts to establish a new form of corporate entity to be known as an Artificial Intelligence Company (AIC).” (Read More)