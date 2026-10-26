(NYT) – Alpha School, a private network, is spreading into public education. While its students’ test scores are high, some parents and educators say it doesn’t live up to the hype.

To reach more, Alpha needs to prove that its technology works for a broader range of children, beyond its core customer base of affluent, tech-enthusiast families. But as Alpha markets itself to districts and states, a growing number of educators, and former Alpha parents and employees, are questioning the effectiveness of the network’s high-tech, low-book model. (Read More)